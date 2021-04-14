Amazon Ambedkar Jayanti Quiz Answers For April 14: Stand A Chance To Win Rs10,000

On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Amazon is bringing compelling offers and deals for their customers. Daily, thousands of users participate in Amazon quiz and spin & win games to stand a chance at winning Amazon curated prizes. This time, Amazon holds the Amazon Ambedkar Jayanti quiz for the bid of winning Rs. 10,000 in Amazon Pay. Let's find out the Amazon Ambedkar Jayanti quiz answers.

Amazon Ambedkar Jayanti Quiz

For those who are new to the quiz and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be available on the home page itself. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several spin and win games and quizzes for different occasions. Scroll down to the Amazon Ambedkar Jayanti Quiz to get started. The user will be required to answer 5 Amazon quiz questions correctly to win Rs.10,000 in their Amazon balance.

Amazon Ambedkar Jayanti Quiz Answers

Q.1: Bhimrao Ambedkar was awarded a scholarship by the Ruler of which princely state, to pursue studies abroad?

A: Baroda

Q.2: Bhimrao Ambedkar was the Chairman of which committee of the Constituent Assembly?

A: The Drafting Committee

Q.3: Bhimrao Ambedkar was one of the leading figures behind which pact was signed on September 2, 1932, granting new rights to Dalits?

A: Poona Pact

Q.4: Which of these is a book written by Bhimrao Ambedkar? The Untouchables, The Problem of the Rupee, Who were the Shudras.

A: All of these

Q.5: The Dr Ambedkar stadium with a capacity of around 35000, inaugurated in 2007 and used mainly for football is in which city?

A: New Delhi

The winners will be able to see the final results on April 27, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz answers using #AmazonQuiz and sharing the quiz will give you a higher chance of winning.

Image Source: Shutterstock