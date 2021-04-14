Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz For April 14: Stand A Chance To Win Rs. 20,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz that gives its customers a chance to win exciting prizes that range from cash prize to alluring products. This time, the e-commerce giant offers Rs.20,000 in exchange for 5 correct Amazon quiz answers. The Amazon Business Extra Savings quiz will be based on questions related to Amazon Business and general entrepreneurship trivia. Check out the Amazon Business Extra Savings quiz answers.

Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz

Contest Details

Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz prize: Amazon Pay balance Rs. 20,000.

Amazon Quiz Date: April 14, 2021

Winners list declaration date: May 1, 2021

For those who are new to the quiz and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be available on the home page. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several spin and win games and quizzes for different occasions. Scroll down to the 'Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz: Answer & Win Rs.20,000' banner and answer 5 questions correctly to win.

Amazon Business Extra Savings Quiz Answers

Q.1: You can add multiple users to your Amazon account.

A: Yes

Q.2: In which year Amazon Business was started?

A: 2017

Q.3: At Amazon Business, we provide solutions for all types of organisations.

A: Yes

Q.4: When is World Entrepreneurs' Day celebrated?

A: August 21

Q.5: What is the full form of LLC?

A: Limited Liability Company

The winners will be able to see the final results on May 1, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also register for your own Amazon Business account or explore its possibilities. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #AmazonBusinessQuiz and sharing the quiz will give you a higher chance of winning.

