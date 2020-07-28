Amazon Eureka Quiz: Answer 5 Questions And Bag An Aquaguard Marvel Water Purifier

The Amazon Eureka Quiz for July 24, 2020, is live and 9 lucky winners will be eligible to win the Aquaguard Marvel water purifier. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. Check out the questions and Amazon quiz answers for the Amazon quiz today to bag the Aquaguard Marvel water purifier.
There is an Aquaguard Marvel water purifier that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Which of these does the RO technology in the Aquaguard Marvel (RO+UV+UF+MTDS) water purifier remove?
Question 2. The Aquaguard Marvel (RO+UV+UF+MTDS) has an active ____ cartridge- a patented technology. Fill in the blanks.
Question 3. The Aquaguard Marvel (RO+UV+UF+MTDS) is suitable for which of these water sources?
Question 4. At which of these places can the Aquaguard Marvel (RO+UV+UF+MTDS) water purifier be installed?
Question 5. The Advanced Mineral Guard Technology in the Aquaguard Marvel (RO+UV+UF+MTDS) water purifier help in retaining which nutrient in the water?
