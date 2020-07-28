Amazon Eureka Quiz: Answer 5 Questions And Bag An Aquaguard Marvel Water Purifier

The Amazon Eureka Quiz for July 24, 2020, is live and 9 lucky winners will be eligible to win the Aquaguard Marvel water purifier. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. Check out the questions and Amazon quiz answers for the Amazon quiz today to bag the Aquaguard Marvel water purifier.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information:

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Aquaguard Marvel water purifier

Amazon Quiz Date: July 24, 2020- August 7, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 12:00:01 a.m.- 11:59:59 p.m. (IST)

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is an Aquaguard Marvel water purifier that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Today’s Amazon Eureka quiz:

Amazon Eureka quiz answers:

Question 1. Which of these does the RO technology in the Aquaguard Marvel (RO+UV+UF+MTDS) water purifier remove?

Answer 1. All of these

Question 2. The Aquaguard Marvel (RO+UV+UF+MTDS) has an active ____ cartridge- a patented technology. Fill in the blanks.

Answer 2. Copper

Question 3. The Aquaguard Marvel (RO+UV+UF+MTDS) is suitable for which of these water sources?

Answer 3. All of these

Question 4. At which of these places can the Aquaguard Marvel (RO+UV+UF+MTDS) water purifier be installed?

Answer 4. Both on kitchen wall and table top

Question 5. The Advanced Mineral Guard Technology in the Aquaguard Marvel (RO+UV+UF+MTDS) water purifier help in retaining which nutrient in the water?

Answer 5. All of these

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock