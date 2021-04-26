Last Updated:

Amazon Guess And Win Daily Quiz For April 26: Win Fitbit Or Cash Prize Worth Rs.1 LAKH

Amazon Guess and Win daily quiz answers for April 26, 2021; win exciting prizes by answering the question correctly. Read on to know the details.

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Guess and Win daily quiz where users can answer one simple question to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Guess and Win daily quiz for April 26, 2021, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon Guess and Win Daily Quiz Information

  • Amazon Prize: Fitbit FB507BKBK Black/Carbon OR Rs.1,00,000 on Amazon Pay
  • Date: April 26, 2021
  • Winners list declaration date: To be announced

Amazon Guess and Win Daily Quiz: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win the various prizes in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon Pay Ring of Rewards Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Pay Ring of Rewards contest.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw

 

Amazon Guess and Win Daily Quiz Answers

Question 1: Who has the most wickets in IPL?

Answer: Lasith Malinga

 

Question 2: Who will win the game today?

Options: Punjab (Disclaimer: This question is a part of the prediction game. Users can choose either of the two teams)

