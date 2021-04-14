Amazon Guess And Win Quiz Answers For April 14th; Win Rs 5,000

Amazon, like many other brands, is taking turns in bringing compelling offers to the forefront. Funzone is one of the best features the app has in store for its customers, where they get a chance to win daily prizes in exchange for correct Amazon quiz answers. Amazon quizzes typically focus on product trivia or occasion-based trivia. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to cash prize credited into Amazon Pay balance. This time, to make the T20 cricket season even livelier, Amazon has brought a whole lot of exciting games to the table. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Guess and Win Quiz T20 cricket fever to bag the exciting rewards.

Amazon Guess and Win Quiz

Amazon Guess and Win Quiz Prize: Rs.5,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date: April 14, 2021

Amazon Quiz Time: 12 am–11:59 pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

For those who are new to the Funzone centre and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be there on the home page. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several exciting games and quizzes for different occasions. The T20 Cricket Fever banner will be embedded at the top itself. Click on the 'Guess and Win: Win Daily & Weekly Bumper Prize' Amazon quiz to get started.

Amazon Guess and Win Quiz Answers

Q1:– In March 2021, who became the third batsman in international cricket to smash a bowler for six consecutive sixes?

Answer: Kieron pollard

Q2:– Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja is the UAE’s first ambassador to which country?

Answer: Israel

Q3:– India’s and Asia’s first National Dolphin Research Centre is being set up in which state?

Answer: Bihar

Q4:– Which company bought this brand of VR headsets?

Answer: Facebook

Q5:– Which animal is associated with this brand of sports goods?

Answer: Puma

