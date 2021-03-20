Amazon Guess Who Quiz Answers: Get The Correct Answers To This Quiz

Amazon has returned with the Amazon Guess Who Quiz in which the users can answer questions and have a chance at winning some exciting prizes. Customers can win up to Rs.100,000 Amazon Pay Balance after answering and submitting the correct answers to all four questions. Amazon Pay is one of the best and the easiest ways by which a customer can avail instant credit for purchases made using EMI on Amazon India. The start date is March 19, 2021, and winners will be announced on March 23, 2021. Here's a list of correct answers for the Amazon Quiz answers.
Amazon Guess Who Quiz Answers
- Question 1 – Name this actor, who is famous for his role in “The Big Bang Theory”
- Question 2 – American former Stockbroker and now Author who is also famously known as “The Wolf of Wallstreet”
- Answer 2 – Jordan Belfort
- Question 3 – Indian mathematician who was known as “The man who knew the infinity”
- Answer 3 – Srinivasa Ramanujan
- Question 4 – First woman of Indian origin to go to space
- Answer 4 – Kalpana Chawla
- Question 5 – Indian ornithologist and naturalist. He is referred to as the “Birdman of India”
- Answer 5 – Salim Moizuddin Abdul Ali
Amazon Quiz Participation Steps
- Since this is available in the Amazon App only so it is suggested to download and install the Amazon app on Android or iOS from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store respectively.
- Next, you need to open the Amazon App
- Sign-in into your Amazon Account
- You will have to create a new account if you don't have one already.
- Navigate to the homepage and then go to Offers > click on Amazon Guess Who Quiz
- A second approach to go into the quiz page is by going to Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone
- Click on the Amazon Guess Who Quiz
- Click on the “Start” Button
- Now you will need to correctly answer the questions presented to you for that quiz in order to win exciting prizes
- After you have answered all the Amazon Guess Who Quiz questions correctly, you will become eligible to have a chance at winning the prize through the Amazon Guess Who Quiz winners’ lucky draw
- The winners will be declared on the 23rd of March for this quiz.