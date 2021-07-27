Amazon New World Beta Attracts Over 200,000 Concurrent Players: Here's More About The Game

Amazon’s New World has recently received a lot of attention from the gaming community ahead of its launch. The makers have released the Amazon New World beta version and the players are loving it. The latest news confirms that the game managed to bring in about 200,856 concurrent players on Steam during the weekend. This is the highest number of concurrent players that were seen in this game. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to learn more about it. So here is all the information about the new Amazon New world Beta. Read more about Amazon Games.

Amazon New World Beta bring in 200,856 concurrent players this weekend

Amazon had already been working on expanding to the gaming industry after the release of their Crucible back in May 2020. After that, they have confirmed the release of Amazon New World which has managed to cross an all-time peak by bringing in about 200,856 players with its beta version. This information was confirmed by SteamDB. The makers had released the Amazon New world Beta on July 20 but the game was recently picked up by the industry. This is some great news for Amazon Games after they were forced to shut down their projects, "bro culture," and in-house game engine. Plus their previous release, Crucible did not receive much appreciation amongst the community. This is mostly because the game had an all-time peak of 25,145 concurrent players.

More about Amazon Games

Later in November 2020, Amazon decided to shut down the Crucible servers. The company also released a statement claiming that they were trying to focus on New World and other Amazon Games projects. Thus seeing such a positive response from the players certainly gives more hope to the game developers. A new round of New World close beta is supposed to start on August 2. The official release date for the game is August 31 and the game will only be available to play on PC. Apart from this, the makers have also been working on releasing their Lord of the Rings MMO and other casual games for the players. No other information has been released about the game. Keep an eye out on the developer’s social media handles for any updates.