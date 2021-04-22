Amazon Oppo A74 5g Quiz Answers For April 22nd; Stand A Chance To Win Rs 20,000

Amazon Quiz is back with the Amazon Oppo A74 5G quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. Amazon Oppo A74 5G quiz on Amazon is live now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. By answering the Amazon quiz today, you can win exciting prizes.

Amazon Oppo A74 5G quiz information

Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 20,000

Amazon Quiz Date: April 22nd, 2021

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz Today?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Credit Card Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon oppo a74 5g quiz answers

Question 1: Qualcomm 5G processor can help you download a 2-hour movie within seconds

Answer: True

Question 2: OPPO A74 5G display is equipped with

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: Which one is the camera feature of OPPO A74 5G?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4: Which feature comes under A74 5G’s All-around Smart Power Saving?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: Which features of OPPO A74 5G helps you watch videos and chat at the same time?

Answer: FlexDrop

Image credits: Shutterstock