Amazon Pay Roulette Answers For May 11th; Stand A Chance To Win Rs 1,000

Amazon pay roulette answers for May 11th; stand a chance to win Rs 1,000 cashback by answering all questions correctly. Read on to know more.

amazon pay roulette answers 11 May

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon pay roulette quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for May 11th, 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 1,000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the exciting prizes.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

  • Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 1,000
  • Amazon Quiz Date: May 11th, 2021
  • Winners List Declaration Date: June 4th, 2021

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

  • Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.
  • Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)
  • Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone
  • Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button
  • Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes
  • Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw
  • Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon pay roulette answers today

Question: In the context of Indian cricket, what does IPL stand for?

  • Answer: Indian Premier League

