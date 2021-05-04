Amazon Prime Is Offering 30-day Free Trial; Here's How To Get Free Amazon Prime Membership

Amazon Prime is one of the most popular services offered by Amazon.com for various apps and portals. By availing of the premium Prime Membership, users get a chance of getting into sales earlier than non-members, fast delivery, access to Amazon Music and Video, and much more. However, the organisation is giving all these benefits for free for a limited duration, and this is why many users are wondering about how to get Amazon Prime Free Trial or how to avail of the Amazon Prime 30 Days Free Trial. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Amazon Prime 30 Days Free Trial Benefits -

Choose from Free 2-Hour, Same-Day, or other unlimited FREE fast delivery

Prime Video - Instant video streaming for the latest and exclusive movies & TV shows on multiple devices

Prime Music - Unlimited, ad-free music streaming for millions of songs with unlimited offline downloads

Grab the best deals first - Exclusive access to top deals & coupons

Cancel anytime

How to get Amazon Prime Free Trial for 30 Days?

To get the Amazon Prime 30 Days Free Trial, you need to click here

Once you have opened the website, you need to click on the "Login to join Prime" button

Now, fill in your Amazon account details and if you are new, then click on the "Create your Amazon account" button below the "Sign In" option

There, enter your name, email address, password (must be at least 6 characters) and press the "Create your Amazon account" button.

Now, enter your Card Details and proceed

A small amount of Rs. 2 will be debited from your account which will refund sooner

Once this entire process is complete, you can enjoy your 30-day free Amazon Prime membership trial

Apart from this, there is one more offer by Amazon India in which students can avail an offer of a 6-months free trial of the Prime Membership. After the trial ends, your membership will upgrade to Amazon Prime for 50% off. Students also enjoy a free 2-month trial of Amazon Kindle and they can read over a million titles on any device. You can save up to 90% on college textbooks, and you can simply try to trade them in for an Amazon Gift Card later.

