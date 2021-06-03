Last Updated:

Amazon Sudoku Answers For June 3: Grab The Chance To Win Exciting Prizes

Amazon sudoku answers for June 3 are here! Stand a chance to win exciting prizes by answering all questions correctly. Read on to know more details.

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Funzone Sudoku Quiz is the newest addition to the section "Join the fun & learning." With this segment, the e-commerce behemoth hopes to build a gaming component that would entice users to participate. This quiz does not have the same prizes as the “Games in Focus” quizzes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the exciting prizes.

Amazon Sudoku Answers

  • Question 1: Solve the Sudoku
    • Answer: Image D
  • Question 2: Solve the Sudoku
    • Answer: Image A
  • Question 3: Solve the Sudoku
    • Answer: Image B
  • Question 4: Solve the Sudoku
    • Answer: Image C
  • Question 5: Solve the Sudoku
    • Answer: Image D

How to Play the Amazon answer and win quiz?

  • Step 1: This is an Amazon App-only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.
  • Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & sign in to your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)
  • Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone
  • Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button
  • Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes
  • Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw
  • Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

