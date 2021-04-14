Amazon World Art Spin And Win Answers For April 14: Stand A Chance To Win A Nikon DSLR

On the occasion of World Art Day, Amazon is competing to bring out the most alluring offers to the table. Daily, thousands of users participate in Amazon quiz and spin & win games to stand a chance at winning Amazon curated prizes. This time, the e-commerce giant holds the Amazon World Art Day Spin and Win edition for Nikon DSLR camera and more. Let's find out the Amazon World Art Day Spin and Win answers.

Amazon World Art Day Spin and Win

For those who are new to the Funzone centre and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be present on the home page itself. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is decorated with several banners for exciting games and quizzes for different occasions. The T20 Cricket Fever banner will be at the top of the page itself.

To play the Spin and Win game, simply tap the screen spinning wheel to draw out a prize. The next step will be to answer a question to increase the chances of winning the prize received on the wheel. Finally, if the user answers the question correctly, they'll be promoted to the lucky draw that will truly determine their chance of claiming the prize. The prizes for the Amazon World Art Day Spin and Win answers includes Nikon DSLR camera OnePlus 8T 5, Bose Earbuds and cash prize worth Rs.10,000 and Rs. 10 respectively.

Amazon World Art Spin and Win Answers

Who was the captain of the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2012? A: Harbhajan Singh

The winners will be able to see the final results on April 26, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #AmazonSpinandWin will give you a higher chance of winning.

