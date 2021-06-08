Apple Maps To Get A New Look And Additional AR Features: Know Details Here

Apple held its second all-virtual Worldwide Developers Conference of 2021 on June 7th, and there were a lot of hardware announcements than normal. The Apple keynote started on June 7th at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and will last for the entire week. So what are the new features of iOS 15 maps? Continue reading the article to know what all the changes and updates announced in the WWDC 2021.

Apple Maps Update

On June 7th, Apple conducted its annual WWDC event, where it announced new versions of its software platforms, one of which is iOS 15. Apple Maps is the other component of iOS 15 to receive a substantial overhaul. In some cities, it will get more detailed maps, as well as AR directions and 3D layered paths for walking navigation.

Apple revealed on Monday at its WWDC 2021 developer conference that its Maps app will get a new look and additional AR features in iOS 15, making the native navigation app more competitive with Google Maps. The map now includes richer elevation data, additional road colours, rich labels, and 3D landmarks including San Francisco's Coit Tower, Ferry Building, and Golden Gate Bridge. The map's 3D buildings will have a moonlight glow at night as well.

Elevation, 3D buildings, new road colours, a new twilight mode, and other three-dimensional sights will be available in supported cities across eight nations. Apple Maps will display crosswalks, lanes, and rendered overlapping intersections as you navigate. Apple Watch will work with transit navigation to show you the next steps in your journey. You'll be able to track your progress on a map and receive a reminder when it's time to exit.

Other than the maps, New sorts of keys, including as house and hotel room keys, are now supported by Apple Wallet. Apple has teamed with Hyatt Hotels to allow users to save a hotel key in their Apple Wallet and use it to enter a room. The hotel has control over when the key is activated. Along with this, FaceTime is getting spatial audio, which means you'll be able to hear the recipients from the direction of your Apple device if you're wearing compatible AirPods headphones. The audio quality will be increased, resulting in clearer speech sound, and background noise reduction will help you focus more on the person speaking.

