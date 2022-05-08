Apple Music Is Kicking Out Other Apps From IPhone Dock As Bug Spotted By Several Users

An unusual bug took Apple users by surprise recently. The Apple Music iOS application got installed by itself on users' iPhone dock upon being downloaded. Under normal circumstances, the application is supposed to appear on the Home Screen of the iPhone. Consequently, the application booted out other applications on the device, including services like Spotify.

The Apple Music application replaced other applications in the dock at the bottom of the iPhone screen, reported TechCrunch. Kevin Archer, an iOS developer tweeted recently regarding the issue. According to him, it "seems like if you download the Apple Music app from the App Store, it will automatically appear on your device (iPhone) dock, more than this, it will change any other 3d party app with the Music app. If on your dock, you only have Apple apps it won't do anything."

On other social media platforms, some iPhone users also reported that Apple Music made itself the default music streaming application for requests made using voice commands via Siri. In doing so, Apple Music replaces Spotify, if the third-party application is the default music streaming platform set by the user. Interestingly, Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney was also able to verify the issue on iOS 15.4.12, which he shared via his official Twitter handle. Apple has stated that it is working on the issue and it should be fixed soon.

Apple to pay $20 million to settle 2015 lawsuit

Now that the lawsuit has been settled, Apple has set aside $20 million to compensate the owners of the iPhone 4s in New Jersey and New York. Users who faced difficulty after updating their iPhone 4s to the iOS 9 are entitled to a compensation of $15. However, users are required to submit a declaration stating that they "downloaded iOS 9, or any version thereof, onto their iPhone 4S... their iPhone 4S experienced a significant decline in performance as a result."

A website will be created soon where the affected users can upload their statements and raise a request for compensation. Given the total amount Apple has set aside to settle the lawsuit and the compensation that will be given to each user, Apple is expecting about a million users to submit a declaration about being affected by the iOS 9 software update.