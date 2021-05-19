Apple Music Keeps Crashing? How To Fix Apple Music CarPlay Feature?

Apple Music has been giving head-on competition to many music-streaming apps like Spotify with its incredible features like CarPlay and more. However, many Apple users have been reporting problems with the CarPlay feature and that they are unable to play music at all. As there seems no way around many people are wondering about what happened to the Apple Music CarPlay feature. If you have been facing the same problem and want to know more about the Apple Music keeps crashing issues, here is all you need to know about it.

What happened to the Apple Music CarPlay feature?

Many users have been reporting on various social media websites that Apple Music keeps crashing during CarPlay. However, some tech enthusiasts believe that the problem began after the latest iOS 14.5.1 update to iPhone. The operating system works perfectly fine, but when connected to Apple CarPlay, it ends up with a crashing app back to the home screen. This issue has been causing a lot of confusion with the users, but there is no solution or a hack to solve the issue until Apple recognises the problem and releases a fix.

How to use Apple Music CarPlay feature?

As we know Apple Music not working issue does not allow users to play music when connected to CarPlay. However, many tech enthusiasts have a tricky solution. According to many users, the Apple CarPlay feature works perfectly fine in Airplane or flight mode. Though you may not be able to use the internet to enjoy your favourite songs, still you will be able to listen to the downloaded songs in Apple Music while you are driving around town. However, if you turn off the flight mode, the app will end up crashing back to the home screen.

Apart from this, a music site Hits Daily Double revealed that Apple is planning to introduce a new high-fidelity audio streaming tier to Apple Music in the coming weeks. The Apple Music HiFi plan is said to stick to a similar price point as its individual plans i.e. an estimated $9.99. HiFi is essentially a high-resolution music streaming system that will bring CD-quality audio to our mobile devices. Furthermore, the announcement is expected to coincide with the launch of AirPods 3.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK