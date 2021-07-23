Apple Music Lossless And Spatial Audio Feature To Be Released For Android Users: See Specs

Apple has now managed to release their new lossless and spatial audio streaming for its users. The makers have managed to gain a lot of attention amongst the tech geeks after they announced the release of this feature for Android users. This was also released before the Spotify HiFi service could be released. Making Apple Music’s lossless and spatial audio one of a kind feature. This has now got the tech community curious to know more about this new Apple Music feature on Android. So here is all the information on the internet about the new Apple Music Lossless and Spatial audio. Read more

Apple Spatial audio feature to be available for Android users

The makers will now release their Apple Spatial and lossless audio feature for its Android users. Keep in mind that people will need to have the Apple Music app on their phones to access this feature. They will also need compatible headphones or speakers to experience the change brought in with these updates. The users will need to buy sound devices that are compatible with "CD quality" 16-bit/44.1kHz streaming or 24-bit/48kHz, which is true Hi-Res Audio. The new feature manages to use the Dolby Atmos mastering technique to give the listeners an enhanced experience of this music. The users will need to update their Apple Music apps easily. Apart from this, no other information has been released by the makers about this feature.

Apart from this, Apple has been in the trending section of the tech community after Bloomberg reported that Kevin Lynch, Apple’s VP of Technology is being brought on Project Titan. This project is basically a secretive code name for their self-driving electric vehicle. Kevin Lynch is a known personality that has been a huge part of the development of the Apple Watch. He is now leaving that particular project for bringing in Apple’s self-driven electric vehicle. The reports confirm that Kevin is now “stepping back” from the health team and is being added to Apple’s new electric car which is supposed to be the direct competitor for Tesla’s new vehicle. No other information has been released about the tech giants. Keep an eye ut for any updates on their official social media handles.