Apple Music Lossless Audio Release: All About Lossless Audio And Spatial Audio

Apple's announcement in the recent WWDC 2021 online event will be taking the competition to next level. The organisation announced various new updates and features coming to the users, especially after the iOS 15 update. The new update is now bringing some really important changes to its Apple Music app. As per the statement, the new Apple Music update is going to have lossless-quality streaming and spatial audio features. If you are feeling excited already, then here is all you need to know about it.

Details about Apple Music latest features

Apple users stay put as the organisation is now proactively rolling out the latest Apple Music update. The new upgrade to the already popular app brings in incredible features like lossless-quality streaming and spatial audio. So, if you have downloaded the latest iOS, iPadOS, and macOS updates, then you will be able to start enjoying these newly launched features at hand.

Apple Music Lossless audio and spatial release date

Fans who have attended the Apple WWDC 2021 mega online event yesterday will know that the organisation clearly mentioned that both the features would arrive “today”. However, evidently, it took them a few hours after the event to roll out the update. But, the good news is, you can simply update your operating system to iOS 15 and start enjoying the new Apple Music that allows you to stream select tracks both in standard lossless/CD-quality audio and high-resolution lossless.

More about Apple Music Lossless audio

Moreover, you must be aware of the fact that the lossless audio files will be taking a considerable amount of storage space on your device when downloaded. Also, if you are streaming these files online, you need to have good internet or you might just exhaust your data limit as they take more data if compared to streaming normally. But, the bright side is that you have a choice over how you want to listen to your favourite tracks. Meaning, the standard AAC streaming remains the default unless you switch your preference to lossless in the Music app section of iOS settings. For more details around it, you can visit the Apple Support page for the same (click here).

As per the official statement by Apple on the WWDC 2021 event, the Apple Music app will have over 20 million songs available in lossless quality at launch, but the organisation promises to bring with the entire catalog of over 75 million tracks by the end of 2021. Besides this, the lossless audio feature is exclusive to Apple Music. Users will be able to enjoy the new Apple Music update on various devices such as the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV 4K. HomePod and HomePod Mini will soon be getting this amazing feature in the future software update

More about Apple Music spatial audio

Moving forward to the new spatial audio feature on Apple Music. You can now enjoy millions of tracks in immersive, Dolby Atmos-powered mixes. As per the organisation, this feature offers “true multidimensional sound and clarity”. Many playlists have been added to support this feature and they range in several genres, and like every incredible innovation offered by the organisation, both the lossless audio and the spatial audio feature are included as a part of the standard Apple Music subscription.

