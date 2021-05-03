Apple Music Rumored To Announce HiFi Tier Subscription Alongside AirPods 3 In Coming Weeks

Music lovers can rest assured that something marvellous is coming their way. Apple has been rumoured to come up with a HiFi tier music system for Apple music in the coming weeks along with Apple Airpods 3. Many Apple users had previously expressed their displeasure over no word on Airpods during the Apple event but these rumours have instilled hopes again. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Apple launch.

Apple Music HiFi and Airpods 3 rumoured to debut later this year

According to the music site Hits Daily Double, Apple is planning to introduce a new high-fidelity audio streaming tier to Apple Music in the coming weeks. The Apple Music HiFi plan is said to stick to a similar price point as its individual plans i.e. an estimated $9.99. HiFi is essentially a high-resolution music streaming system that will bring CD-quality audio to our mobile devices. Furthermore, the announcement is expected to coincide with the launch of AirPods 3. Netizens may be familiar with the new "HiFi tier" term as it seems to be the only thing coming up on the Internet lately. It was Spotify that had first brought the topic of its possibility into the light.

During the launch, Spotify had announced that the HiFi tier will be rolled out in “select markets later this year.” The streaming platform is yet to mention which countries have been selected for the first wave. As for Apple, the tech giant has kept its plans under the wraps but the rumours strongly suggest a launch later this year. The same report also hinted at the launch of the third-generation Airpods, although its compatibility with the new, improved audio offering is unknown. As for now, Apple is concentrating on offering the 'Digital Masters' catalogue as the future of 'Mastered for iTunes'.

According to 9to5Mac, Mastered for iTunes had first come out in 2012 and had offered “a set of guidelines and software tools (distributed for free) that allowed engineers to optimize their music for the digital download service format by encoding from high-resolution masters.” Walking on a similar path, Apple Digital Masters is said to continue the goal of offering close to lossless quality recordings, at least until the HiFi plan rolls out.

Image Source: Shutterstock