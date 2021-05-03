Apple Watch Update Stuck On Verifying? Learn How To Fix This WatchOS 7.4 Update Issue

Quick links:
APPLE WatchOS 7.4
Apple is quite relentless when it comes to bringing good software updates to enhance user experience. Most often these updates become market leaders and sometimes they even end up getting stuck midway or come up with some glitches. However, updating your devices to the latest versions is one of the ways to be equally aware of the market trend in technology. Nevertheless, some people Apple users have started reporting about the Apple Watch update stuck on verifying. If you have been facing the same problem and want to know how to fix Apple WatchOS 7.4 update issues, here is all you need to know about it.
It is not quite often when such update issues happen, but after the recent WatchOS 7.4 update many have started facing the same problem. As per the user reports, whenever they get a notification from the Watch app about the new update, and they open the app to update, the WatchOS update stops and pauses the process at Verifying. Let us explain in simple words, users go to its Settings app, and install the software update there.
There, the Watch app displays various details including the updated version and a changelog of its new features/ bug fixes. However, the problem begins when it starts 'Verifying' the update to make sure it's safe to download. Whether you like it or not, it is a good security interface to protect the devices, but sometimes the 'Verifying' message tends to stop and get stuck.