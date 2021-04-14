Best Bitcoin Wallet In India: List Of Popular Wallets To Buy Cryptocurrency

The users have recently been trying to search for a lot of information related to buying Bitcoin. The easiest and most basic way to buy Bitcoin in India is by using the Bitcoin wallets in India and the users have thus been asking questions like which is the best Bitcoin wallet in India. So to help them out, we have managed to gather some information about their doubts right here. Read more about it.

Best Bitcoin Wallets in India

Buying Bitcoins might not be as easy as you think it is. It requires the user to know how and where to buy the cryptocurrency from. Using a Bitcoin wallet has been one of the easiest and most efficient ways to buy this cryptocurrency. Thus to help out readers, we have gathered information about some of the best Bitcoin wallets in India right here. Read all the information about these popular Bitcoin wallets in India and select the platform you want to trade on. Read more to know about the best Bitcoin wallets in India.

WazirX

This platform happens to be one of the most secure and trusted Bitcoin wallets available in India currently. The platform is known to have an extremely secure platform to buy Bitcoin. The platform also requires a KYC process and thus provides one of the fastest ways to get this process completed. This platform is also available for platforms including web, Android & iOS mobile, Windows, and even the Mac application.

Bitbns

Bitbns is basically a peer to peer where the users can offer and even buy Bitcoins easily. This type of P2P model of buying and selling the cryptocurrency removes any involvement of any third party in the transaction. Thus using this Bitcoin wallet is certainly a great and easy way to buy Bitcoins.

Zebpay

This is one of the most trusted and popular cryptocurrencies which was started in the year 2014. The platform has over 3 million 2 billion dollars in transactions on its platforms. It allows the users to buy Bitcoins and even Altcoins instantly with guaranteed execution and minimal slippage.

CoinDCX

This platform was launched on April 7, 2018, and since has managed to gain a lot of positive response from all the cryptocurrency users for transactions of this platform. The platform follows industry-leading security measures and also allows its users to use methods like bank transfers, UPI and even IMPS to make transactions on this platform.

Promo Image Source: Austin Distel on Unsplash