Binance Vs Coinbase: Compare The Two Cyrptocurrency Exchange Platforms Here

The world has seen a rapid rise in the use of cryptocurrency all over the globe. With a huge variety of these crypto exchanges available, sometimes choosing what’s best for you is difficult. Recently, Binance vs Coinbase have been two popular platforms that the people use. But the users want to know which of these is the best. So we have gathered some important information about the two platforms and listed them right here.

Binance Vs Coinbase

Coinbase is a popular cryptocurrency exchange platform that was founded in 2012. The platform was founded by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and has become the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States on the biases of trading volumes. It has its own digital wallet and also supports a number of cryptocurrency available out there. Apart from this, also listed here are the fees taken by the platform for your transaction. Read more

Coinbase fees

Buy/Sell with Bank Account: 1.99%

Buy/Sell with Wallet: 1.99%

Buy/Sell with Credit/Debit Card: 4.49%

Instant Card Withdrawal: Up to 1.5%

Wire Transfer (USD): $10 ($25 outgoing)

Exchange Crypto: 2.00%

ACH (USD): Free

Binance has become one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchange platforms that can give you the option of buying around 200 cryptocurrencies. This platform has been running since the year 2017. The platform is known all over the globe and allows its customers to buy their choice of cryptocurrency by making payments with the help of traditional currencies and payment methods. Open the exchange’s website and select the “Buy Crypto '' option located on the top navigation bar. Read more

Binance Fees

Buy/Sell with Bank Account: 0.10%

Buy/Sell with Wallet: 0.10%

Buy/Sell with Credit/Debit Card: 1.10%–2.10%

Instant Card Withdrawal: N/A

Wire Transfer (USD): Free

Exchange Crypto: 0.10%

ACH (USD): Free

Which one is better?

At an end we come to a conclusion that both the trading platforms are certainly helping their users with the cryptocurrency exchanges. But because of being in the business longer than Binance, Coinbase certainly has some of its perks. It offers a wide variety of cryptocurrencies to trade in. Apart from the number of options of cryptocurrency, availability of the platform in your country is also important. Binance is available in over 180 countries worldwide and Coinbase is available in over 100 countries. Check out the fees both these platforms take and then choose the best crypto exchange platform accordingly.

Promo Image Source: Binance and Coinbase Twiitter