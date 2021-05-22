Binance Vs CoinSwitch Kuber: Review, Fees And More; Check Which One Is Best For You

The cryptocurrency market has been experiencing an exceptional boom, especially when it comes to traditional coins like Bitcoin, Etherum and more. As cryptocurrencies reach their peak prices, investors are keen on investing in them to earn unbelievable gains over time. During the early days, fewer people used to invest in digital currencies, but looking at the returns, more and more people have been picking up on this hobby. And now, choosing the right exchange app has become so important. So, investors and traders have been wondering about Binance and CoinSwitch Kuber, and which one is better. If you have been wondering about Binance vs CoinSwitch Kuber too, then here is all you need to know about it.

Binance vs CoinSwitch Kuber

Binance is an internationally acclaimed crypto exchange that provides cryptocurrency exchange services to more than 180 countries around the world. Moreover, Binance is aimed more towards crypto experts who know what they are doing, so Binance has a lot of advanced features that are useful to pros, but it is harder to use for newcomers. Meanwhile, CoinSwitch Kuber is an India focused crypto exchange that has an extremely clean UI that is useful for newcomers. It has a lot of features that Indian investors might find attractive. In comparison, CoinSwitch Kuber is fairly easier to use and navigate

Binance Fees vs CoinSwitch Kuber Fees

Binance Fees

The Binance Fees is fixed at 0.1 per cent, which is one of the lowest fees in the industry. As for withdrawals, Binance charges a minimum of $10 fees, with 3.5 per cent additional withdrawal fees. Binance also has its coin crypto called Binance Coin, which is one of the most valuable crypto coins in the world. However, the withdrawal fees that Binance charges may be a tad expensive for Indian consumers.

CoinSwitch Kuber Fees

In this aspect, CoinSwitch Kuber charges nothing for depositing and withdrawing money to their application, but they do have hidden charges. Whenever you purchase a cryptocurrency on CoinSwitch, the company deducts 1-2 per cent from the cost of the purchase. Moreover, CoinSwitch has different buying and selling price for their cryptocurrencies, which is an unusual practice.

Binance Review vs CoinSwitch Kuber Review

It should be noted that CoinSwitch has a very clean UI and UX, whereas Binance has a much more complicated app. Beginners who are not very knowledgeable about crypto should opt for CoinSwitch as the app is fairly easy to use. However, the Binance app has a lot of useful features and information that can be helpful to crypto traders with in-depth knowledge.

CoinSwitch Kuber and Binance have fairly positive reviews on Google Play Store such as 3.0 and 4.5, respectively, as of writing this article. However, Binance users have been complaining about their slow customer service a lot in recent times. It should be noted that the Indian crypto exchanges have been facing problems with the Indian banks as many banks are refusing services to exchanges

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this websites does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments.

IMAGE: BINANCE & COINSWITCH KUBER TWITTER