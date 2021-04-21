Binance Vs Kraken: Which One Is The Better Crypto Exchange For You? Find Out

As cryptocurrencies get more and more popular around the world, a lot of new people have started getting involved with investing in cryptocurrencies. However, getting into crypto is not as easy as it appears, and people should do thorough research before getting involved with cryptocurrencies. However, crypto exchanges like Binance and Coinbase have made it easier for the common man to get into crypto, by creating a platform where people can buy crypto easily and securely. In this article, we will take a look at Binance vs Kraken, two of the most post popular crypto exchanges in the world, and help our readers which one is the right fit for them.

Binance vs Kraken: Usability

Both Binance and Kraken are industrially acclaimed crypto exchanges with millions of users, but they do have differences and advantages. Talking about the user interface, Kraken is much more user friendly and easy to understand compared to Binance. Binance is aimed more towards crypto experts who know what they are doing, so Binance has a lot of advanced features that are useful to pros, but make it simply harder to use for newcomers.

Binance Vs Kraken: Fees

When it comes to Kraken Fees, Kraken charges up to 0.26 fees for each trade. Maker orders get charged between 0 and 0.16 per cent. Takers will take a fee ranging from 0.10 to 0.26 per cent. It should also be noted that Kraken charges up to $60 dollars in withdrawal fees and has a trading cap of $100,000. Binance completely outshines Kraken when it comes to pricing, as the Binance Fees is fixed at 0.1 per cent, which is one of the lowest fees in the industry. As for withdrawals, Binance charges a minimum of $10 fees, with 3.5 per cent additional withdrawal fees.

Binance vs Kraken: Crypto Offered

When it comes to the selection of cryptocurrencies offered, Kraken offers more than 40 of the most popular cryptocurrencies in the world. In contrast, Binance offers more than 200 cryptocurrencies for its users to choose from. Binance also has its own coin crypto called Binance Coin, which is one of the most valuable crypto coins in the world. When it comes to crypto selection, Binance is clearly ahead.

Best App to Buy Dogecoin

Over the past couple of weeks, Dogecoin has become increasingly popular as the coin's price has skyrocketed. Many people are looking to invest in dogecoin, and looking for the best app for the coin. Well, Binance and Kraken are both excellent exchanges to pick up Dogecoin. It's worth remembering, however, Kraken is more friendly for people beginning their crypto journey, whereas Binance is better for users who know what they are doing. If you are living in India, you can choose WazirX, a crypto exchanges owned by Binance.

Image Source: Binance and Kraken Twitter