Blinkit launches Paper Printout Delivery service: How it works, where is it available?

The online groceries delivery platform Grofers was acquired by Zomato last month. Last year, Grofers rebranded itself as Blinkit, to solidify its commitment to delivering items in less time. Essentially, the platform is one of the quick delivery services in the country, like Swiggy Instamart. Now, Blinkit has started a new printout delivery service in selected locations across the country.

Jitesh Goel, product manager at Blinkit writes in a LinkedIn post, "We at Blinkit are giving printouts in minutes in a few areas now. Have never had a printer at home and getting it from a cyber cafe or library or neighbours or offices has always been cumbersome especially when it's needed at the point of approaching deadlines. This should be really useful, especially at the rates it is available.

Blinkit paper printouts service charges

As a part of the new service, Blinkit is offering printouts at home for those who do not have a printer. The platform is charging Rs. 9 a page for colourless printouts and Rs. 19 a page for coloured copies. Further, the platform is also taking Rs. 25 delivery charge for every order. According to a report by MoneyControl, the printout service is currently available in Gurugram and will gradually expand to other cities as well.

Some users might be uncertain about uploading their documents to a third-party service. For them, Blinkit promises that the documents uploaded to its servers will be deleted once they are printed. To use the service, people have to upload the file while booking an order. The order gets delivered in sealed envelopes to avoid any manipulation during delivery.

Goel explains the entire process by saying "You upload the document on the app, it goes as a print instruction to the printer in our store and gets printed automatically without any manual intervention. The file doesn't exist anywhere after that. A picker then puts it in the envelope and seals the package and can not duplicate it as there is no way he can get that file from anywhere. Once sealed, there is no one who can open the envelope."