Blue Square On Instagram: What Is The Meaning Behind #BlueOutFriday?

Instagram is being painted with shades of blue lately and is making everybody question why. The blue square on Instagram is a new trend that has been formed as a way to stand against antisemitism. To do so, Instagram users are sporting blue screen on their posts or stories with the hashtag #BlueOutFriday and #standupagainstantisemitism. Let's understand the blue profile picture meaning and how we can participate in this movement.

Blue Square on Instagram

The blue square posts are being made on the social media platform in support of Jews who have long suffered racial discrimination. Antisemitism is typically considered to be a form of racism and people who identify with hate promoting agendas are known as 'antisemite'. The blue profile picture meaning stems from the #BlueOutFriday trend, which is similar to the #BlackOutTuesday trend that took place in June 2020. Several celebrities have taken part in the stand against antisemitism and are showing their solidarity towards the Jewish community.

Although this movement took place on Friday, May 21, users are continuing to post blue screen on their social media and stirring conversations around its deep-rooted history. As of now, 12,593 posts have been made using this hashtag. According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), numerous anti-semitic incidents have occurred across Canada and the world since the Israel-Gaza attack erupted last month. The non-profit took to Instagram to address how perpetrators have been using that as a reason to target Jewish institutions that have nothing to do with the Israel attacks.

Earlier this month, a crime broke out in Los Angeles when a group of Pro-Palestinian demonstrators stormed the Beverly Grove restaurant and began singling out and attacking Jewish diners. This act was caught on camera and caught the attention of Hollywood celebrities. The Big Bang Theory fame actor Mayim Bialik spoke out against the raging antisemitic sentiments and expressed her grief.

I’m speechless and devastated by the anti-Semitic attacks in my home city as well as the vandalism very close to my home targeting Jewish businesses in the past 24 hours. I don’t even know what else to say. — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) May 19, 2021

This is not the first time people have used social media as a weapon to fight against racism and antisemitism. In 2019, a similar movement had taken place where celebrities like Demi Lovato and Naomi Campbell showed up with blue squares as a sign of solidarity with Sudan. Probably the biggest movement against racism took place last year following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. This instigated the powerful protests of Black Lives Matter, both on and off social media.

