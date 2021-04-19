Can You Buy BNB On Trust Wallet? Trust Wallet Faces Binance Coin Shortage

Cryptocurrencies have become quite popular over the past couple of years or so. Ever since Bitcoin hit the rate of 61,000 dollars in March 2020, the industry of cryptocurrency has blown up and even people who do not know much about cryptocurrency have started taking an active interest in the subject. The crypto markets have become a regular place on investment similar to stock markets and a lot of investors are making serious money on this platform.

With such a lucrative model, millions of people around the world have started investing in various different types of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin etc. In this article, we will be taking a look at Binance Coin (BNB). A lot of people have also been asking on Google - can you buy BNB on Trust Wallet? Read on to know what is Binance Coin and how you can buy BNB on Trust Wallet.

BNB Not Available on Binance - Error

Trust Wallet is an iOS/Android application that can be used to store and purchase cryptocurrencies you have bought. Yes, BNB is available for purchase on Trust Wallet. You can buy BNB on Trust Wallet using your credit cards. Trust Wallet have explained the step by step process to purchase BNB here . However, many Trust wallet users had been complaining about not being able to buy BNB on Trust Wallet. You can take a look at this Trust Wallet forum where many users are complaining about the issue.

If you scroll down below in the given forum post, you will see the reason for BNB being unavailable for purchase. The third-party company Simplex that provides BNB coin to Trust Wallet ran out of the Binance Coins. Thus, when users tried to purchase BNB on Trust Wallet they were given the message 'BNB not available on Trust Wallet.' The company is currently working to fix the issue. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin (BNB) is a cryptocurrency that is used to trade and pay fees on the Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange. The Binance Crypto Exchange is one of the biggest, if not the biggest crypto exchange in the world. BNB was created by Binance in 2017 as an internal coin that could facilitate easier and faster trading. Binance users who use BNB benefit from many discounts in trading and transfer fees.

Over the years, BNB has become one of the biggest and most popular coins in the world. At the time of writing this article, the Binance Coin price stands at $528, which is significant considering its only purpose is to facilitate trades on the Binance platform. However, Binance Coin can also be used to trade with other cryptocurrencies and is accepted in most major crypto exchanges around the world.

Image Source: Shutterstock