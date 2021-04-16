Can You Buy Dogecoin On Coinbase? Coinbase Becomes Popular After Pubic Listing On NASDAQ

Over the past couple of weeks, the cryptocurrency market has been very bullish, and a lot of major cryptocurrencies are seeing an upward trend in prices. Over the past 24 hours, the prices of Dogecoin have reached an all-time peak The price of Dogecoin usually rises when celebrities such as Elon Musk tweet about the Crypto. With such rising prices, many people on the internet have been asking - can you buy Dogecoin on Coinbase?

Can you buy Dogecoin on Coinbase?

Coinbase is one of the most popular crypto exchanges out there. So what is a crypto exchange? A crypto exchange is a kind of marketplace where users can buy cryptocurrencies with cash and also trade them. An exchange is basically an app or website that gives you access to the crypto marketplace. Coinbase is one of the biggest such exchanges. This exchange was recently listed on the NASDAQ index and went public with the Coinbase IPO on April 14. However, at the time of writing this article, users cannot buy Dogecoin on Coinbase. However, in the future, Coinbase may choose to add Dogecoin to their collection of cryptos to trade.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that was originally formed in 2018. Doge was built to be a friendly introduction to the concept of cryptocurrency for the general public/layman and had a 'fun and friendly' brand image behind it. The face of DOGE was the dog Shiba Inu, who became popular as the DOGE meme. It literally became a 'meme cryptocurrency'. Nobody in the early years believed DOGE would become as valuable as it is today. However, yesterday, fueled by Elon Musk's tweet, a lot of people bought large quantities of Dogecoin (DOGE), which drove up the prices from a 24 hour low of 0.10 dollars to 0.33 dollars a 200 per cent rise in the price. At the time of writing this article, the Dogecoin price stands at 0.29 dollars.

However, Dogecoin grew in popularity because of the community surrounding it was massive and they basically made DOGE look like the money of the future. Popular celebrities like Elon Musk also supported and joked around about Dogecoin. More than anything, DOGE helped to spread awareness about the value and importance of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency among millions of people worldwide. Today, Dogecoin has become one of the most popular cryptocurrencies. Stay tuned for more news on Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies.

