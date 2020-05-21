Can You Use A Credit Card On Cash App? Learn How To Link Your Debit Or Credit Card Here

Cash App hit the market 6 months before GPay in 2018 and the application reportedly has 7 million active users who are enjoying its incredible features it. The Square developed software allows a user to make online payments to peers, friends and family effectively. This digital payments software allows users to use a credit card to send money. However, a user first needs to understand how to use a credit card on Cash App. If you too are wondering how to use a credit card on Cash App, here is all you need to know-

Can you use a credit card on Cash App?

Yes, users of Cash App can effectively use credit cards to send money and pay bills easily. However, to do this you first have to link your bank or card to your Cash App account. Linking a bank account or your debit or credit card is necessary to send money. Nonetheless, one can still receive money without linking their bank account.

How to link your debit or credit card on Cash App?

Open the Cash App on your iPhone or Android smartphone. Go to the "My Cash" tab by tapping the icon of a building in the lower-left corner. Under the options for "Cash and Bitcoin" section, tap the "+ Add Bank" option. If you want to add a credit or a debit card, enter your card information in the pop-up screen, then tap "Add Card." This will link the card to your account.

How to link your bank account if you don't have a debit or a credit card?

If you don't have a debit card, follow the above-given step thoroughly and then tap "No Card?" in the "+ Add Bank" section. To add your bank account, select your bank from the list of banks and enter your online banking username and password to link your bank account on Cash App.

Note: Cash App charges 3% fee for sending money using a credit card. These charges are applicable for all the transactions made using a credit card of any bank account

