Coinbase Vs WazirX: Find Out The Best Crypto Trading Exchange For Your Needs

Cryptocurrencies have made a huge impact this year, and as the COVID-19 rages around the world, millions of people have started to invest in cryptocurrencies. For a long time, financial analysts and experts were doubtful of cryptocurrencies and their real value. However, over the past year or so, even the most popular celebrities like Snoop Dogg and Elon Musk have started to endorse various cryptocurrencies. Even people in India have started investing in crypto seriously. According to WazirX, there are more than 1.5 crore cryptocurrency holders in India.

Bitcoin was the first major cryptocurrency that made the general public aware of the potential of cryptocurrencies. Then came Ethereum which became a platform for other cryptocurrencies to be built. Since then thousands of cryptocurrencies have emerged, but only a handful have become very popular. However, buying cryptocurrencies can be a tricky business. Fortunately, crypto exchanges make buying and trading cryptocurrencies very simple for the general public. In this article, we will compare two cryptocurrencies, Coinbase vs WazirX, to educate our readers.

Coinbase vs WazirX

Many people are looking for the best cryptocurrency exchange in India to invest in. Before comparing the two currencies, it should be noted that Coinbase is not yet available in India. However, there are several ways people can still use Coinbase from India. While there are many aspects to be considered when choosing a cryptocurrency, one of the important aspects is the fees charged.

Coinbase is an international exchange that operates in multiple countries. Incidentally, Coinbase charges are some of the highest in the crypto industry. Coinbase charges a 0.5 per cent fee per transaction. As for withdrawal fees, Coinbase charges a flat $0.55 fee and up to 2.0 per cent of the value of the transaction. On the other hand, WazirX charges 0.2 per cent as a maker and taker fee, which is among the lowest in the industry. Withdrawal fees on WazirX are also quite low, from Rs. 5 to 10, depending on the type of withdrawal method used.

However, WazirX often has troubles during peak trading times. Moreover, the company has been facing payment and server issues, as many users have mentioned on their Twitter. If you are a small trader planning to invest small amounts into crypto once in a while, WazirX's low fees and UPI/Net banking features are useful. However, if you want to make large investments and do day trading, Coinbase is the best option for you. They are a world-class crypto exchange with impeccable service if you can afford their fees. You can transfer funds and use Coinbase with your international debit and credit cards.

