CoinDCX Go Not Working? Know How To Fix And What Happened Here

CoinDCX Go has proven to be one of the best cryptocurrency investment apps for beginners to start their journey. With its easy user interface, the app offers a smooth withdrawal and deposit process with zero fees on cryptocurrency funds. You can send and receive Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for free, instantly, and securely all at once. However, recently many users have been reporting about CoinDCX Go not working issues. If you have been similar problems, here is all you need to know about it.

Details about CoinDCX Go not working issues

Due to high user traffic, many apps and websites are unable to carry the load. This is the reason why users sometimes experience issues related to services on the website and our Apps, similarly, the increase in the number of users in the market has caused the CoinDCX Go not working problem. However, despite any challenges, the organisation promises that funds and any Open Orders from its users are completely safe with them.

Nevertheless, sometimes many apps crash not due to excessive user traffic but because of some smartphone issue. So, you need to be sure if everyone facing the same issue or is it just you. If the problem is with your smartphone or your application, then you can use some simple hacks to resolve it. So, below is how to fix CoinDCX Go not working issue:

Clear CoinDCX Go cache & data -

You can typically clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space and also gives the app a fresh start and can help fix issues. To clear the CoinDCX Go cache, follow the steps below - Open your device's Settings app. Tap Apps & notifications and find the See all apps option. Scroll down and tap CoinDCX Go. Tap Storage and then tap on the Clear Cache option. Next, tap Clear data. Re-open theCoinDCX Go & try your download again.



Restart your device -

If you still can’t download after you clear the cache & data of the CoinDCX Go, restart your device. Restarting your device will help you refresh the entire device which will stop all the unnecessary apps running in the background that might be affecting the performance of the other applications. Also, it reconnects the internet connection.

Press and hold the Power button until the menu pops up.

Tap Power off or Restart if that is an option.

If needed, press and hold the Power button until your device turns on again.

Fully close the CoinDCX Go app -

Start by fully exiting the CoinDCX Go app (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening it again.

Uninstall & Reinstall CoinDCX Go app -

Uninstall unwanted apps and files -

Uninstalling unwanted applications will help you gain more storage space which helps in the better functioning of a smartphone. With enough space in hand, the CoinDCX Go will not hang rather it will be able to load fast and install quickly.

