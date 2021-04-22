CoinSwitch Kuber Fees, Rules And More: Here Are Complete Details

Quick links:
Founded in 2017, CoinSwitch Kuber has been growing quite significantly and it is now at a $500 million valuation after gaining a $25 million investment from Tiger Global in series B, as per an official Tweet by the organisation. The organisation is currently on the list of the top 5 finance apps in India with more than 4.5 million users on the platform and 120+ employees. However, as the organisation has proven to be a successful venture, many new crypto traders are wondering about CoinSwitch Kuber fees, features and more. If you have been wondering about the same then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
CoinSwitch Kuber has provided users with a clean UI and UX interface in comparison to some of its competitors. The application is a great place for beginners who are not quite knowledgeable about the crypto market. CoinSwitch Kuber charges nothing for depositing and withdrawing money to their application, however, they do have hidden charges. Whenever you purchase a cryptocurrency on CoinSwitch, the company deducts 1-2 per cent from the cost of the purchase.