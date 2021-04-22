CoinSwitch Kuber Fees, Rules And More: Here Are Complete Details

Founded in 2017, CoinSwitch Kuber has been growing quite significantly and it is now at a $500 million valuation after gaining a $25 million investment from Tiger Global in series B, as per an official Tweet by the organisation. The organisation is currently on the list of the top 5 finance apps in India with more than 4.5 million users on the platform and 120+ employees. However, as the organisation has proven to be a successful venture, many new crypto traders are wondering about CoinSwitch Kuber fees, features and more. If you have been wondering about the same then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

CoinSwitch Kuber fees

CoinSwitch Kuber has provided users with a clean UI and UX interface in comparison to some of its competitors. The application is a great place for beginners who are not quite knowledgeable about the crypto market. CoinSwitch Kuber charges nothing for depositing and withdrawing money to their application, however, they do have hidden charges. Whenever you purchase a cryptocurrency on CoinSwitch, the company deducts 1-2 per cent from the cost of the purchase.

CoinSwitch Kuber fee rules, as per an official blog post -

Trading on the Platform is subject to payment of a fee on each transaction executed/facilitated through the Platform.

The transfer of digital assets in the CoinSwitch Kuber wallet is free of charge. Transfer of fiat currency through credit card, debit card, or net banking will be subject to a transaction fee. You may be charged a fee on the withdrawal of the digital asset from Your Wallet. Transfers and withdrawals of digital assets or fiat currency will be subject to such limitations as may be notified on the Platform from time to time.

CoinSwitch Kuber App Features -

Simplistic user interface

Buy Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), etc. It supports 100+ cryptos in its list.

Instant Deposits and Withdrawals

Fastest INR to crypto exchange, crypto to crypto, and crypto to INR trading

Provides one of the best rates in the market

Smart and superfast KYC process

Ideal platform for crypto traders who are beginners as well as daily doers.

Prompt customer support

Promo Source - CoinSwitch Kuber Twitter