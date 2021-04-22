CoinSwitch Kuber Vs WazirX: Which One Is The Better Crypto Exchange? Find Out

Over the past couple of months, the cryptocurrency market has seen an unparalleled boom. Bitcoin, Etherum and other cryptocurrencies have reached their peak prices. While cryptocurrencies were a niche hobby once upon a time, more and more people around the world have been picking up on this hobby as it becomes clear that they are here to stay. A lot of major brands, banks and financial institutions have been getting involved with the crypto and blockchain business.

As the crypto industry matures and become popular, more and more cryptocurrencies are being added to the market. Over the past few months, many people in India have started to take an interest in investing in cryptocurrencies. While getting started with cryptocurrencies can be difficult, there are many exchanges in India like CoinSwitch Kuber, WazirX, Zebpay that have made investing in crypto very easy for Indians. In this article, we will be comparing CoinSwitch Kuber vs WazirX and help you determine which option is better for you.

CoinSwitch Kuber vs WazirX Charges

The most important concern for new crypto investors is the fees charged for transactions by crypto exchanges. While CoinSwitch Kuber charges nothing for depositing and withdrawing money to their application, they do have hidden charges. Whenever you purchase a cryptocurrency on CoinSwitch, the company deducts 1-2 per cent from the cost of the purchase. Moreover, CoinSwitch has different buying and selling price for their cryptocurrencies, which is an unusual practice. On the other hand, WazirX is completely honest regarding its charges. WazirX charges a flat 0.2 per cent fees on all crypto trading/ transactions. Moreover, depositing money through bank transfer costs Rs.5.9 and withdrawing money from WazirX costs from Rs.5 to 10.

CoinSwitch Kuber Reviews vs WazirX Reviews

Both the apps have fairly high reviews on Google Playstore. A few complaints about CoinSwitch on Google Playstore state that the app can become very laggy at peak trading times. As for WazirX, most reviews are positive, but people complain about the high withdrawal and deposit charges. Currently, WazirX had a 3.9 rating on the PlayStore whereas and CoinSwitch also has a 3.9 rating.

It should be noted that CoinSwitch has a very clean UI and UX, whereas WazirX has a much more complicated app. Beginners who are not very knowledgeable about crypto should opt for CoinSwitch as the app is fairly easy to use. However, the WazirX app has a lot of useful features and information that can be helpful to crypto traders with in-depth knowledge.

Image Source: CoinSwitch Kuber and WazirX Twitter