Consumers Spend $23.4 Billion On Mobile Apps In Play Store & App Store In Q1 2020

People around the world are practising social distancing and are quarantined in their homes to safeguard themselves from the dangers of Coronavirus pandemic. While doing so, people have started using apps, websites and online portals to order food and required essentials for daily needs. According to a leading tech portal, Q1 2020 (Quarter One of 2020) was the largest-ever quarter in terms of consumer spend on apps. Also, based on an analysis of Android devices, the average weekly time spent in apps and games worldwide was 20% up year-over-year in the quarter.

Consumers spend billions on Mobile Apps in Play Store and App Store

The increase in the number of consumer spendings on mobile apps has translated to a record increase of 5% year-over-year on App Store and Play Store. This means that in Q1 2020, consumers worldwide spent over $23.4 billion through the app stores and it is the largest-ever quarter, as per the leading tech portal.

The iOS platform accounted for $15 billion out of the total consumer spending figure, leaving behind Google Play Store that was $8.3 billion. According to the reports, the non-gaming apps experience 35% of consumer spending on iOS and 15% on Google Play. However, consumers spent over $16.7 billion on games in the quarter. The reports also revealed that the U.S. and China were the largest contributors to consumer spend on the iOS platform, whereas the Google Play had the U.S, Japan and South Korea as their leading markets.

The android smartphone users spent the most on Games, Social and Entertainment apps, due to the launch of Disney+ and Twitch. However, iOS users spent the most on Games, Entertainment and Photo & Video apps. TikTok distinctly earned the third position in the top five apps by consumer spend on iOS in the quarter leaving behind Tinder and YouTube.

Consumers downloaded new 31 billion mobile apps in Q1 2020

The leading tech portal revealed that in the first quarter of 2020, consumers installed new 31 billion apps. The download stats are 15% up in comparison with the fourth quarter of 2019. Moreover, the fourth quarter usually sees a boost in App downloads due to the holiday season and sales of new phones, but Q1 2020 managed to beat the record.

Downloads were up with 5% year-over-year to 22.5 billion on Google play whereas iOS downloads experienced an increase of 15% year-over-year to over 9 billion downloads. The data revealed that non-gaming apps on Google Play accounted for 55% of a majority in the total download count, while iOS has 65% of downloads of the same majority. The significant increase in the number of non-gaming app downloads indicate that the users were searching for apps to adapt to the self-isolation period.

