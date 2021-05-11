CoWin Captcha Not Working? Know How To Fix The Security Code Issue Effectively

India's vaccination drive process includes the combination of technology and manpower. Providing vaccinations to one of the most populated countries in the world is a complex task and this is why the government decided to launch the CoWin portal. However, many citizens are unable to book an appointment for the available slots due to the recently rolled out feature which requires a user to enter the captcha. As per the user reports, the CoWin captcha sometimes fails to register or offers the wrong combination. This is why many people want to know how to fix the CoWin captcha not working issue. So, if you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Why did govt launch the captcha code on CoWin platform?

The CoWin slot booking is quite important if you want to get vaccinated in India. However, many techies have planted bots to book slots on the CoWin platform using codes and scripts. This makes it harder for the officials to provide slots for normal people during such emergencies. Nevertheless, implementing a captcha code helps the government to make it mandatory for a human to book slots eliminating bots from interfering.

They introduced a captcha code today on the Cowin site. Hopefully this renders some bots useless that were developed by tech vultures. The new filters were also helpful. Husband got himself a slot tomorrow. Phew! — Alisha Coelho (@AlishaCoelho) May 7, 2021

CoWin captcha not working

Tech experts and @mybmc , why does the CoWin captcha show ‘Security code can’t read!’ even after typing the correct captcha? Have faced the same error more than once now. — Raj (@lookdoyousee) May 9, 2021

As soon as the CoWin captcha code interface was added, many people started reporting on various social networking sites about the CoWin platform displaying the wrong captcha code and more. This has led to disappointment amongst people in the country and it is also slowing down the vaccination drive in the nation. However, the problem can be fixed using some basic tech hacks, so here is all you need to know:

How to fix the CoWin security code not working issue?

Clear cache and cookies from your browser

On your computer - At the top right, click the on "three verticle dots" or More. Click More tools and click on Clear browsing data. At the top, choose a time range. To delete everything, select All time. Next to "Cookies and other site data" and "Cached images and files," check the boxes. Click Clear data.

On your phone - At the top right, click the "Three verticle dots" or More. Tap History. Clear browsing data. At the top, choose a time range. To delete everything, select All time. Next to "Cookies and site data" and "Cached images and files," check the boxes. Tap Clear data.



Update your browser -

Updating your browser will help you tackle the captcha code issue if the browser is unable to respond to the site effectively

If the problem still persists, you can still book slots using the Aarogya Setu app. The Captcha code feature has not been introduced on the Aarogya Setu app. So, using this application can help you book slots faster than trying to fix the CoWin platform if the captcha is not working.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK