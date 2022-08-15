DigiYatra App: How To Avail Services, All About Contactless Travel Experience At Airports

The 'DigiYatra' is a Biometric Enabled Seamless Travel experience (BEST) based on Facial Recognition Technology for the identification of travelers in order to pass through various checkpoints which would be linked to the boarding pass. It aims to provide a paperless and seamless travel experience to the passengers.

The passengers' entry would be automatically processed based on the facial recognition system at all checkpoints including entry into the airport, security check areas, aircraft boarding, etc with the help of this technology.

Advantages of Digiyatra

DigiYatra will further make the boarding process significantly faster and more seamless as each passenger would require less than three seconds at every touchpoint. Their face would act as their documents, like ID proof, Vaccine proof, and also act as a boarding pass.

This technology will also ensure enhanced security at the airport as the passenger data is validated with Airlines Departure control System, thereby only designated passengers can enter the terminal. The entire process is non-intrusive and automatic leading to optimization of staff for stakeholders like CISF, airlines and others.

How To avail DigiYatra facility?

In order to avail the DigiYatra app, firstly the passengers will have to download the DigiYatra app. The beta version of the DigiYatra app is presently available at Playstore (for the Android platform). The same app will be available at App Store (for IOS platform) in a few weeks' time.

After downloading the app, the users can register on the app using Aadhaar credentials, followed by a selfie with the Aadhaar card for verification.

Following the verification, the vaccination details using CoWIN credentials will have to be added to the app.

The users then will have to scan their boarding pass with the QR code or Bar code, after which the credentials will be shared with the airport.

The passengers will need to scan their boarding passes at the e-gate for entry into the airport, and look into the facial recognition system camera installed there. A similar method will be available for entry into other checkpoints.

Delhi & Bengaluru International Airport launches DigiYatra app

Following the Government of India's guidelines to provide contactless, seamless processing of passengers at Airports, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday announced the launch of a beta version of DigiYatra app for Android platform.

The Delhi Airport is among the first few airports to introduce this system in the country. DIAL had installed the required facility at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport and already conducted its trials.

Nearly 20,000 passengers had a seamless and secure travel experience after using the facility during the trials. Domestic passengers flying from Terminal 3 by any airline can download the app and register themselves for a seamless travel experience at the airport.

Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL stated, "DigiYatra is a unique initiative of the Government of India, coordinated by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. It is in line with the Prime Minister's vision to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society. Delhi Airport is among the first few airports of the country which are ready with the facial recognition system. The system is going to give a seamless experience to passengers. The FRS will save passengers from the process of identity checks at multiple points and encourage them to travel paperless and also enhance safety at the airport", reported ANI.

As per the Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), the DigiYatra system is operational and being rolled out at full scale for all domestic airlines at Kempegowda International Airport’s (KIA) e-gates, and all the checkpoints for domestic travel are also being covered. At present, Vistara and AirAsia India are integrated with DigiYatra at KIA.

DigiYatra will be soon operational at Varanasi, Pune, Vijayawada, Kolkata, and Hyderabad airports.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: ANI)