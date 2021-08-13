Disney+ Hotstar Announces New Subscription Plans Starting At Rs 499; Check Details

Disney+ Hotstar has been one of the most popular OTT platforms available all over the globe. The makers have now added a total of three new plans for its users. These Disney+ Hotstar new subscription plans are supposed to replace the already existing ones. This is mostly because the makers had not revised their subscription plans for a long time now. This has been picked up by the users and they have been asking specific questions about these new Disney+ Plus new subscription plans. Here is all the information on the internet about the newly revised prices of Disney+ Hotstar. Read more

Disney+ Hotstar new subscription plans released

Disney+ Hotstar has launched three new subscription packages for a price of Rs 499, Rs 899 and Rs 1499. The Rs 499 plan has been made for people accessing the OTT platform’s content from mobile phones. This plan will give them access to HD quality videos for a validity period of one year. Keep in mind that this plan cannot be used on smart TVs, PC and other devices. The second one is the Rs 899 subscription plan which gives the users a total of two screens to watch their favourite sports matches and movies at the same time. These two screens can be accessed by two different devices. This plan also gives access to watch the content at full HD resolution. This means that users will not be able to use their 4K resolution option for this feature.

The last plan that has been released gives the users access to 4 screens/devices and streams 4K quality video. The plan will be available for Rs 1499 making it the most expensive plan released for the OTT platform. Keep in mind that all these plans will be valid for an entire year and other monthly plans can be accessed on Disney+ Hotstar’s official website. Apart from this, the users have also been asking specific questions like How to buy Disney+ Hotstar subscription? Here is a complete step by step guide to help the users get the Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

How to buy Disney+ Hotstar subscription?