Facebook Now Allows Users To Transfer Photos And Videos To Google Photos

Facebook is launching a new tool that allows users to transfer their photos and videos directly to Google Photos. At first, this tool is being released in Ireland but Facebook says it will be available worldwide in the first half of 2020.

Last year, Facebook announced it is participating in the Data Transfer Project, which is a collaborative effort with Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter to 'build a common way for people to transfer their data between online services.'

The purpose here is to encourage seamless data portability across services.

"The mission of the Data Transfer Project is to create an open-source, service-to-service data portability platform so that all individuals across the web can easily move their data between online service providers whenever they want," Facebook said in its blog post.

"The project does this by providing an open-source library that any service can use to run and manage direct transfers on behalf of users," it added.

Today in Ireland, we are rolling out a new tool that allows people to transfer photos and videos directly from Facebook to Google Photos. This tool will be available worldwide in early 2020 and we plan to expand this to other services soon. https://t.co/eSRQ6tiaqv — Facebook Engineering (@fb_engineering) December 2, 2019

How it works

The open-source framework allows companies to collaborate in the framework over adapters and data models. For example, a company can send an existing data type to a new service by. All these companies need to do is create a new Data Transfer Project importer for that data type.

The new importer can be contributed back to the open-source project, thus enabling export to that new service by other companies. This eliminates the requirement for additional technical work.

Facebook explains Data Transfer Project mainly comprises of three key components. A set of shared data, adapters and a task management framework.

"We are excited to be putting this first tool out and look forward to working with even more experts and companies, especially startups and new platforms, as this project continues to expand," Facebook added.

