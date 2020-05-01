Facebook Users Like The New 'Care' Reaction; Are You Not Able To Use The 'Care' Emoji Yet?

Facebook has launched a new 'Care' reaction on its flagship 'Like' emoji bar for people to respond to posts and show their support to others, amid the Coronavirus crisis and others.

Users of the social media service will remember that the set of responses had started with just one 'Like', but had then been expanded to a set of six, with 'Love', 'Haha', 'Wow', 'Sad', and 'Angry' joining a few years ago. Now, in times of Covid, the 'Care' reaction has been added on the Facebook App and the Facebook Messenger, amid the Covid crisis, in order for people to show their responses.

We’re launching new Care reactions on @facebookapp and @Messenger as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time.



We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis. pic.twitter.com/HunGyK8KQw — Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) April 17, 2020

People are quite enamoured by the new 'Care' emoji option and have reacted showing their appreciation.

THERE'S A NEW CARE BUTTON ON FACEBOOK, AND I— 🥺🥺🥺👉👈 pic.twitter.com/3qfiaT2z73 — Alfonso Manalastas (@not_alfonso) April 30, 2020

Love the extra touch of "care" to Reactions to show support @Facebook #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Upka75505L — Meggy (@meggying) May 1, 2020

facebook new hug/care reaction 💯 pic.twitter.com/EzDl3rreGy — Charles Leoj (@Leojify) April 30, 2020

Some others are, however, unable to access Facebook's 'Care' reaction and have asked how to.

Here's an answer to 'How to get Facebook's Care emoji reaction':

The 'care' emoji is likely to be rolled out to everyone over time, and quite soon. It is already visible as part of story reactions, even if one can't use it on posts. One may attempt updating the app or re-installing it if it is already updated. However, that is no guarantee that it'll be activated. The most likely answer is one day the user will open the app to the following message, and the 'care' reaction will be usable from that point.

Here's someone who has got the 'Care' response option: