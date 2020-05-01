Facebook Users Like The New 'Care' Reaction; Are You Not Able To Use The 'Care' Emoji Yet?

Apps

Facebook has launched a new 'Care' reaction on its flagship 'Like' emoji bar for people to respond to posts and show their support to others on the network

Written By Ankit Prasad | Mumbai | Updated On:
How to use Facebook care emoji?

Facebook has launched a new 'Care' reaction on its flagship 'Like' emoji bar for people to respond to posts and show their support to others, amid the Coronavirus crisis and others. 

Users of the social media service will remember that the set of responses had started with just one 'Like', but had then been expanded to a set of six, with 'Love', 'Haha', 'Wow', 'Sad', and 'Angry' joining a few years ago. Now, in times of Covid, the 'Care' reaction has been added on the Facebook App and the Facebook Messenger, amid the Covid crisis, in order for people to show their responses.

People are quite enamoured by the new 'Care' emoji option and have reacted showing their appreciation.

Some others are, however, unable to access Facebook's 'Care' reaction and have asked how to.

Here's an answer to 'How to get Facebook's Care emoji reaction':

The 'care' emoji is likely to be rolled out to everyone over time, and quite soon. It is already visible as part of story reactions, even if one can't use it on posts. One may attempt updating the app or re-installing it if it is already updated. However, that is no guarantee that it'll be activated. The most likely answer is one day the user will open the app to the following message, and the 'care' reaction will be usable from that point. 

Here's someone who has got the 'Care' response option: 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories