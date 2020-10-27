Facebook Cloud Gaming To Provide Mobile-based Games To Users On Android & Web Devices

Facebook Gaming recently announced that they are launching a new cloud-based streaming gaming service which will be only exclusive to web and Android. Facebook cloud gaming is the new service launched by the tech giant which in place of providing high-end games like Stadia, GeForce NOW, and Xbox Game Streaming, will be focussing on providing mobile-based games which will be free to play for all users. Facebook recently shared an official blogpost where it revealed all the things they have planned for users down the road. Check out an excerpt from the official blog post below -

Also read: NASA's Osiris Rex To Begin 'early Stow' As Asteroid Particles Continue To Leak

Facebook Cloud Gaming

Today we’re announcing that Facebook Gaming has launched several cloud-streamed games in the Facebook app and on browser — playable instantly, with no downloads required. We recently had 200,000 people playing our cloud-streamed games per week in limited regions, so while it’s not exactly a secret, I'm excited to lay out what we're building. Cloud game streaming promises to deliver unprecedented access to games across every screen. And while we’re thrilled to play a part in that future, that future is a ways off.

While this is a welcome change by Facebook to introduce a cloud-based gaming platform for users around the world, it did not shy away from addressing why the service won't be able to come to iOS devices. Firstly, the blog post ensured that they are currently working for alternate options to seep into the Apple ecosystem with their new cloud-based gaming system. Here's what the blog post explained about iOS integration of Facebook Cloud Gaming -

Also read: Study About New Exoplanet Finds Atmosphere On 'ultrahot Neptune' Planet 'shouldn't Exist'

Unfortunately, we’re not launching cloud games on iOS, so only Android and web players will enjoy integrated cloud games on Facebook while we work on alternative options for iOS. Even with Apple’s new cloud games policy, we don’t know if launching on the App Store is a viable path. “Of course, there is always the open Internet,” so mobile browsers may wind up being an option, but there are limitations to what we can offer on Safari. While our iOS path is uncertain, one thing is clear. Apple treats games differently and continues to exert control over a very precious resource. Stay tuned as we work out the best way for people to play games when and how they want, regardless of what device they bought.

Also read: NASA Confirms Water Presence On The Moon's Clavius Crater; Says 'key For Artemis Mission'

Also read: Moon May Hold Frozen Water In More Places Than Suspected