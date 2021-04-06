Facebook Data Breach: Leak Reveals Zuckerberg Uses Signal App; Phone Number Also Leaked

Facebook recently suffered a very large-scale user data breach. As per Bloomberg, data of at least 533 million Facebook accounts was leaked on Saturday. Ironically, the private data of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was also leaked in that breach. This confidential information had become vulnerable back in January and hackers pounced on the huge leaked database.

The leaked database of these 533 million people includes details like phone numbers, email IDs, photos and other details. In a new development among the saga of the Facebook data breach, new reports suggest Mark Zuckerberg was using the Signal App from his mobile number as well. Read to know more about Mark Zuckerberg phone number leak and his involvement with the Signal app.

Mark Zuckerberg Uses the Signal App: Facebook Leaks Reveal

Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg is facing a lot of criticism after the massive leak that exposed the personal data of over 533 million Facebook users. According to Business Today, Mark Zuckerberg's own personal data was found within these leaks Zuckerberg's personal details such as his birth date, location, marriage details and Facebook user ID were leaked. Along with this, it was also revealed that Mark Zuckerberg uses the 'Signal' app, which is known for being end-to-end encrypted and highly safe.

"In another turn of events, Mark Zuckerberg also respects his own privacy, by using a chat app that has end-to-end encryption and isn't owned by @facebook. This is the number associated with his account from the recent Facebook leak," a cybersecurity expert Dave Walker wrote on Twitter. He also posted a screenshot of Zuckerberg's leaked phone number which mentioned, "Mark Zuckerberg is on Signal."

Regarding the #FacebookLeak, of the 533M people in the leak - the irony is that Mark Zuckerberg is regrettably included in the leak as well.



If journalists are struggling to get a statement from @facebook, maybe just give him a call, from the tel in the leak? ðŸ“žðŸ˜‚@GazTheJourno pic.twitter.com/lrqlwzFMjU — Dave Walker (@Daviey) April 3, 2021

This Facebook leak comes at a time when people's trust in Mark Zuckerberg and his companies like WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram is very low. With the controversial privacy-invasive policies that Zuckerberg plans to introduce in May 2021, many people have already switched to other privacy-focused apps such as Signal.

The Facebook hack has exposed data of around 533 million members around the world. Data from people of as many as 106 countries have been leaked. Around 32 million records were leaked from the US, 11 million from the UK and about 6 million in India. The exposed information includes data such as user location, full names, birthdays, biodata, email ids and passwords and phone numbers.

Image Source: Unsplash