This Is What The New, Upcoming Facebook Messenger Desktop App Could Look Like

Facebook is readying the launch of a whole new desktop app for Messenger. But ahead of its official release, a video has emerged offering a glimpse of what the new Facebook Messenger desktop app could look like. New, upcoming Facebook Messenger desktop app is expected to offer features like permanently deleting sent messages, Dark mode, sending files, support for full-screen, hiding chats, a new icon and updated emojis.

It may look a lot similar to the existing Facebook Messenger app for Windows 10, there are some significant differences. The new Facebook Messenger desktop app is powered by Electron and is developed with a cross-platform functionality in mind. Facebook is likely to keep the upcoming Messenger desktop app updated with latest features.

At Facebook F8 2019 conference in May, Facebook intially announced its new desktop app for Messenger for Windows and macOS platforms.

"People want to seamlessly message from any device, and sometimes they just want a little more space to share and connect with the people they care about most," Facebook Messenger team had said back then.

In related news, Facebook's new, unified payment system is in works. Facebook recently announced that they are working on a new payment system to handle transactions across several of its messaging apps including Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram. According to Facebook's vice president of marketplace and commerce Deborah Liu, payment transactions on Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram will eventually be handled by a single, unified Facebook Pay system.

Messenger among the most-downloaded apps

So far this year, Facebook Messenger happens to be the second most-downloaded non-gaming app following WhatsApp, with 63.62 crores app installs.

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg outlined his vision for Facebook to offer encrypted and unified communication experience across its communication platforms including WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram Direct. It will be interesting to see how the desktop application of Facebook Messenger implements the same standards as that of its smartphone counterpart, considering that Facebook Messenger desktop app is expected to feature multi-platform functionality.