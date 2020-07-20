Facebook Messenger To Allow Screen Sharing On Mobile And Other Updates

Quick links:
According to a recent update, the social media giant Facebook added the screen-sharing feature to its messenger. Facebook Messenger will now allow users to make one-on-one video calls and group calls. However, the Facebook Messenger update will allow a maximum of 16 people in Rooms. While this feature was available for computer desktops, it is now accessible to mobile apps as well.
Facebook Messenger's screen sharing feature is is available now on iOS and Android. Now you can share your Instagram feed while social distancing, or shop with friends while in a video chat. https://t.co/1CPbYLYakp by @andrew_andrew__— Review Geek (@reviewgeeksite) July 18, 2020
As per reports, screen sharing on Facebook Messenger was under beta testing for a few months. Are you wondering ‘how to use screen sharing on Facebook Messenger’? Here’s a step by step guide to do screen-sharing on the Facebook Messenger video:
Other recipients of the video call will now be able to see your screen. The chat interface will move to the upper right corner of your screen. You can see your friends on camera while you show them the screen.
Promo Image Source: Shutterstock