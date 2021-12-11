Facebook-Meta Launches Horizon Worlds App For Socializing In Virtual Reality

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has launched a virtual social platform called Horizon Worlds. It is an application that will enable users to socialize via virtual reality. Currently, the platform is open to users who are 18 years of age and have the Quest 2 headset. Additionally, it is only available for users in Canada and the United States. The launch of Horizon Worlds is one of the biggest steps towards the gigantic metaverse that Meta has been talking about.

In a nutshell, Horizon World will enable users to socialize virtually. It would be achieved by creating digital avatars of users that will exist and interact in a digitally created environment. Therein, users will be able to interact with each other, as well as with the environment. A user will be able to enter into the digital world using a virtual reality headset and can then socialize with friends and other people as well.

How does the Horizon Worlds app work?

In the digital environment, users will appear with legless avatars that are highly customizable. Secondly, all users will be able to move their hands and fingers as they do in real life, using VR-enabled accessories. Additionally, as the users speak and communicate with other people in Horizon Worlds, their digital avatar's mouth will also move in a lifelike fashion. In the Horizon Worlds, users can do a lot of things including playing games, listening to music, hanging out with friends, hosting digital parties, professional meetings and more.

With time, the app might be available to other parts of the world. Additionally, the company might add more Horizon World features and Horizon World games. Although it might not be the most evolved form of the metaverse, Horizon Worlds is a big step towards the development of global metaverse. In due course, Meta might plan to increase the availability of Oculus Headset in the global market, and decrease the price so that more and more people can experience the metaverse.

Meta is also introducing several initiatives towards the online safety of women across its platforms. The initiatives revolve around combatting the spread of non-consensual intimate images and a dedicated women's safety hub for providing insights on tools and other resources for increasing online safety. Additionally, Meta has also hired the first Indian members in the Global Women's Safety Expert Advisors.

Image: META/FACEBOOK/OCULUS