Months After VPN App Controversy, Facebook Wants To Pay Users For Participating In Surveys

Social media giant Facebook has launched a new research app called Viewpoints. The new app allows users to participate in surveys and earn rewards for answering the questions. The app has been launched in the US.

The 'Viewpoints' app will pay Facebook users for taking part in surveys. The app will be used to improve Facebook 'family' of offerings such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Oculus among, others. But this is not the first time Facebook is rewarding its users in exchange for information.

In June, Facebook launched an app called Study to pay users to share information with Facebook about which apps they are using. Facebook has rolled out similar apps in the past to track users' network activity and app usage. But those apps were later shut down after drawing criticism for infringing on privacy and violating app stores' guidelines.

Facebook Viewpoints launch comes after TechCrunch investigation revealed Facebook's Onavo VPN app controversy. In February, although Facebook decided to pull the plug on the controversial app, the company has been collecting information from users in other ways.

The app could blunt criticism that Facebook keeps to itself profits made by taking advantage of data shared on the social network. "We believe the best way to make products better is to get insights directly from people who use them," Facebook's product manager Erez Naveh said.

Points can be accumulated to earn payments, which will be sent to people via PayPal.

Facebook users who set up accounts in the Viewpoints app will be invited to take part in programs, the first a well-being survey intended to gather insights that can be used to curb negative effects of social media and enhance its benefits, according to Naveh.

Personal information such as name, age, gender, and country of residence will be gathered while setting up Viewpoints accounts, which are only open to people 18 years of age or older.

"We won't sell your information from this app to third parties," Naveh said. "We also won't publicly share your Facebook Viewpoints activity on Facebook or on other accounts you've linked without your permission."

Currently, Viewpoints is only available to US Facebook members, but the California-based internet giant planned to expand it to more countries next year.

