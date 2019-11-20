Facebook Wants You To Create And Share Memes, Launches A New, Dedicated App

Facebook has secretly released a new app called Whale, which allows users to create memes. Whale - Meme Creator app is currently available to download through the Apple App Store. Apparently, Whale app allows users to edit your own photos. You can also edit photos and images from the in-app library of stock photos. You can share your edited photos on Instagram and Messenger.

Whale: How it works

You can either capture a new photo or choose from your camera roll. You can also select a photo from the Whale's library of stock photos. Then, all you need to do is add text, emojis or effects to your photo. Once done, you can share your edition photo on social media platforms.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Facebook is working on a new meme app called 'LOL' to keep youngsters engaged and happy with the Facebook platform. But soon after that, fresh reports started to emerge that Facebook pulled the plug on 'LOL' to focus more on 'Messenger Kids' instead.

Whale app developed by Facebook NPE team

App Store listing confirms Whale is developed by Facebook's NPE team. Short for 'New Product Experimentation,' Facebook announced the NPE division in July. Facebook will launch a set of new apps to provide users with "entirely new experiences for building community" under the NPE Team moniker. So far, the NPE Team has released three apps on App Store, including AUX - Live School Radio, Bump - Make New Friends and Whale - Meme Creator.

NPE describes Whale as a distraction-free image editing app with no hidden subscription charges. All you need to do is pick a photo, create a meme and save or share your meme.

"At Facebook, we’re committed to giving people control over their personal data and to protecting privacy across our family of apps, including future apps from NPE Team. This means that we work hard to keep people’s information secure and will leverage our internal tools, systems, and expertise inside the company for future NPE products," Facebook had said while announcing the launch of NPE Team.