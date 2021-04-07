Features Of Whatsapp Business: Labels, Automated Messages And Much More

Social Media is the best way for a user to interact with other users. This platform is now being used by major brands and other businesses too. This shift by businesses has been to reach their consumers and target audience better. Social Media platforms boast the highest usage statistics there is. Whatsapp has understood this demand and has provided a solution with Whatsapp Business. Many users wish to learn the features of Whatsapp Business.

Features of Whatsapp Business

The benefits of Whatsapp Business are many, the users should learn how to use them the right way and how to get the best out of them. The application is catered for small business owners and focuses on making their headaches lesser by providing features that will help promote and carry their business. Check out the benefits of Whatsapp Business below:

Business Profile

This is one of the main benefits of having a Whatsapp Business account, users can make a Business Profile with additional details in the Whatsapp for Business service, compared to the normal Whatsapp. They can use the catalogue feature to showcase their products. They can also add details such as the Business Name, Business Description, Business Address, the type of Product and Service they offer, and the user can also link their websites and products in this profile.

Automated Messages

Whatsapp Business Users have the feature of using automated messages. This features helps the business send out an automated greeting message to any user that messages that account. This automated message can be set by the owner of the account and edited when required. This feature also has a ‘Send away message’ tool which helps the user set an automated message for when the business account is unavailable.

Quick Replies

Quick replies are another messages based tool that helps save a lot of time for business owners. The user can create and save quick messages and then use them by putting the ‘/’ symbol first in their chat. This will open the quick reply options the user has, and they can use it according to the common questions they receive.

Advanced Search filter

The search option on the personal Whatsapp Account already helps search most of the things, but Whatsapp for Business adds another layer of accessibility to this feature. The users can search for unread messages, group messages, broadcast messages, and labels that they set.

Chat Labels

This is another helpful feature of the application; the user can label certain chats and then categorize them accordingly. Labels help the user categorize their customers according to different colours and descriptions such as new customer, new order, pending payment, and more.

Short Link Feature

Whatsapp Personal accounts need the user to save a contact number on their phones before they can start having a conversation on the application. The case isn’t the same for Whatsapp Business, with a business account, the user can just create a short link and send it to multiple customers. Customers can just tap on the link and start chatting with the business account, without the fuss of saving the number.

Promo Image Source: WhatsApp Twitter