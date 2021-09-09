Last Updated:

Firefox 92 Update Released By Mozilla: Learn How To Download Firefox 92 On Your Device

Firefox 92 has just been released by Mozilla and the community is curious about the changes made to the browser. Here is all we know about the Firefox 92 update

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Firefox 92

Image: Firefox Instagram


Mozilla has been a bit slow when it comes to updating their Mozilla browsers for android. The last big update released by the makers was in 2020 and it introduced changes like the improved tracking protection, an interface lift and minor improvements to HTTPS connections. But the makers are back on releasing new updates for the browser and have released a new Firefox 92 update. This has been one of the most trending topics amongst the tech community and they have been trying to learn, “How to download Firefox 92 on Android?”. Here is all the information available on the internet about the latest Firefox 92 update. Read more 

How to download Firefox 92?

The Firefox 92 features added to the browser includes additional support for the Web Authentication API. This helps the users make use of physical security keys like USB or Bluetooth security sticks to log into websites. Fixes have been made to AVIF image format, based on the AV1 video codec for the PC version of this browse. Since Firefox 92 is a beta version, it can be downloaded directly from Mozilla’s official website. Apart from this, the users can also follow these steps that can show, ‘How to download Firefox 92?’. Here is also a list of patch notes released with the Firefox 92 update. Read 

  • Step 1: Open Google Play Store on your phone
  • Step 2: Search for ‘Firefox’ in the search option of the App Store
  • Step 3: Look for the browser posted by Mozilla Inc and click on ‘Download’ 
  • Step 4: The app will be downloaded and installed on the phone automatically. 
  • Step 5: Keep in mind that this will require a stable internet connection. 

Firefox 92 update Patch Notes

  • All the patch notes have been taken from Firefox’s official website. 
  • The keywords avoid-page and avoid-column are now supported for the break-inside property (bug 1722945).
  • The two-value syntax for the font-size-adjust property is now supported (bug 1720131).
  • The @font-face/size-adjust descriptor is now supported (bug 1720131).
  • The CSS accent-color property has been implemented (bug 1722031).
  • The system-ui value is now supported for the font-family property (bug 1226042).
  • Access to audio output devices, like speakers and headphones, is now protected by the speaker-selection feature policy (bug 1577199).
  • Object.hasOwn() can be used to test whether a property was defined on an object or inherited (bug 1721149).
READ | How to change the default web browser in Windows 10 to Chrome, Firefox
READ | Firefox is testing a VPN on desktop, Here's how to get it right now
READ | Firefox privacy feature blocks third-party tracking cookies by default
READ | Amazon quiz answers today, April 3 2020: Amazon Firefox Mountain Cycle quiz answers
READ | Google Chrome, Firefox, Edge affected by Adrozek malware campaign: Microsoft
Tags: Firefox 92, How to download Firefox 92, Firefox 92 update
First Published:
COMMENT