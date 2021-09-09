Firefox 92 Update Released By Mozilla: Learn How To Download Firefox 92 On Your Device

Mozilla has been a bit slow when it comes to updating their Mozilla browsers for android. The last big update released by the makers was in 2020 and it introduced changes like the improved tracking protection, an interface lift and minor improvements to HTTPS connections. But the makers are back on releasing new updates for the browser and have released a new Firefox 92 update. This has been one of the most trending topics amongst the tech community and they have been trying to learn, “How to download Firefox 92 on Android?”. Here is all the information available on the internet about the latest Firefox 92 update. Read more

How to download Firefox 92?

The Firefox 92 features added to the browser includes additional support for the Web Authentication API. This helps the users make use of physical security keys like USB or Bluetooth security sticks to log into websites. Fixes have been made to AVIF image format, based on the AV1 video codec for the PC version of this browse. Since Firefox 92 is a beta version, it can be downloaded directly from Mozilla’s official website. Apart from this, the users can also follow these steps that can show, ‘How to download Firefox 92?’. Here is also a list of patch notes released with the Firefox 92 update. Read

Step 1: Open Google Play Store on your phone

Step 2: Search for ‘Firefox’ in the search option of the App Store

Step 3: Look for the browser posted by Mozilla Inc and click on ‘Download’

Step 4: The app will be downloaded and installed on the phone automatically.

Step 5: Keep in mind that this will require a stable internet connection.

Firefox 92 update Patch Notes