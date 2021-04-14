Last Updated:

Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Answers April 14, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai quiz answers April 14, 2021. Win free vouchers and super coins by answering all questions. Get the latest Flipkart quiz answer

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on April 14 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through April 14 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

  • Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device
  • Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app
  • Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daam Sahi Hai Banner’

Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz answers – April 14, 2021

1) What is the correct MRP of Chemistry Women Copper Heels Sandal?

Ans – 1999

2) Is the correct MRP of PK Garments Solid Sherwani 5999?

Ans – YES

3)  What is the correct MRP of Kartcast Brass Solevr Plated Ring Set?

Ans – Less than 5000

Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. These below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look -

  • Participant must be at least 18 years of age
  • Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account
  • The Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform 
  • The contest will run every day
  • Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems / Rewards section in the app.
