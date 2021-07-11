Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Answers July 11, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 11 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through July 11 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daam Sahi Hai Banner’
Question 1) What is the MRP of Wonderchef French Press Personal Coffee Maker?
Answer: ₹700
Question 2) Is the MRP of Furnville Fabric 1 Seater Sofa greater than or less than ₹10,000?
Answer: Greater than ₹10,000
Question 3) The brand ‘Van Heusen’ belongs to which country?
Answer: United States of America
