Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers For Today, Sept 1, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Find Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz answers for September 1, 2021 here. Participate to win prizes for answering all questions correctly. Get the latest Flipkart answers here.
Flipkart hosts a variety of games and fun activities on its application for the customers. A user can not only earn SuperCoins by playing simple video games on the platform but also answer questions related to general knowledge to win prizes. One such competition is Flipkart Daily Trivia, which is a quiz that contains questions based on general knowledge. Keep reading to find out Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers Today, along with questions and other details of the competition.
Q1: Kareena Kapoor played the role of ____ in the film Jab We Met?
A1: Geet
Q2: The only word that Harshaali Malhotra’s character utters in Bajrangi Bhaijaan are?
A2: Jai Shri Ram, Mama
Q3: Princess Fiona is the wife of which fictional ogre
A3: Shrek
Q4: Which city’s tourism has grown as it is the set for King’s Landing in Game of Thrones?
A4: Dubrovnik, Croatia
Q5: ______ won the Best Motion Picture – Animated Golden Globe Awards 2020?
A5: Missing Link